"We will stand side by side": NATO Secretary General reiterates long-term support for Ukraine

The Alliance will continue to support Ukraine to ensure its ability to defend itself now and prevent any future aggression. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in a speech to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, reports UNN correspondent.

NATO will continue our long-term support for Ukraine. And it's not about continuing the war. It's about ensuring that Ukraine can defend itself now and prevent any future aggression - said the NATO Secretary General.

Rutte emphasized that "NATO command in Germany has been managing the coordination of security assistance and training for Ukraine", and that critical assistance and "assistance in building future forces" continues to be provided daily.

The Secretary General emphasized the unity of the Alliance: "North America and Europe have united to ensure peace through strength. A stronger, fairer and more deadly alliance is the way to stay safe in a more dangerous world," the Secretary General emphasized the unity of the Alliance.

"Currently, the Allies have spent more than 20 billion euros in additional security assistance for Ukraine," he added, noting that this will help "take more responsibility for helping to ensure peace when the time comes."

