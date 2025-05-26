$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 12397 views

Exclusive
01:26 PM • 31233 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
11:58 AM • 38856 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 58299 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 75936 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 69214 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 76023 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 83159 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 79292 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 84623 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"We will stand side by side": NATO Secretary General reiterates long-term support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

The NATO Secretary General stated that the Alliance will continue to support Ukraine so that it can defend itself now and prevent aggression in the future. Allies have already provided more than 20 billion euros in aid.

"We will stand side by side": NATO Secretary General reiterates long-term support for Ukraine

The Alliance will continue to support Ukraine to ensure its ability to defend itself now and prevent any future aggression. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in a speech to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, reports UNN correspondent.

NATO will continue our long-term support for Ukraine. And it's not about continuing the war. It's about ensuring that Ukraine can defend itself now and prevent any future aggression 

- said the NATO Secretary General.

Rutte emphasized that "NATO command in Germany has been managing the coordination of security assistance and training for Ukraine", and that critical assistance and "assistance in building future forces" continues to be provided daily.

The Secretary General emphasized the unity of the Alliance: "North America and Europe have united to ensure peace through strength. A stronger, fairer and more deadly alliance is the way to stay safe in a more dangerous world," the Secretary General emphasized the unity of the Alliance.

"Currently, the Allies have spent more than 20 billion euros in additional security assistance for Ukraine," he added, noting that this will help "take more responsibility for helping to ensure peace when the time comes."

Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed a just peace and NATO support for Ukraine21.05.25, 16:58 • 2724 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
Germany
Ukraine
Brent
$64.28
Bitcoin
$110,029.40
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,366.01
Ethereum
$2,566.70