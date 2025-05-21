Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed a just peace and NATO support for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Rutte announced a conversation with Zelenskyy about efforts to ensure peace. They also discussed NATO support so that Ukraine could defend itself.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and among the topics discussed were ensuring a just and lasting peace and continued NATO support, the Secretary General reported on X, UNN writes.
Good "catch-up" call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy today. Spoke about efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace, as well as continued NATO support - including through NATO command in Wiesbaden - so that Ukraine can defend today and act in the future
