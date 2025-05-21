Rutte on the end of the war in Ukraine: it is difficult to predict what will happen next
Kyiv • UNN
The NATO Secretary General stated the difficulty of predicting the end of the war, but emphasized the importance of ensuring Ukraine's defense capability after the conclusion of peace. This is necessary to avoid a repeat of the 2014 scenario.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that it is difficult to predict what will happen next in the issue of ending the war between Ukraine and Russia, as there are many potential scenarios in the next two to three weeks. However, he noted that there are many ways in the future to ensure that Ukraine remains safe after the conclusion of a peace agreement, including ensuring that the Ukrainian armed forces are at a level to be able to defend Ukrainian territory in the future. Rutte said this during a press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel, reports UNN.
Let me start by saying that already at the beginning of his presidency, Trump began working to break the deadlock on Ukraine. And I think that was extremely important. So we started interacting directly with Putin. He started interacting with the Europeans on Ukraine because his desire - and I fully share and subscribe to that desire - is to stop the bloodshed, to stop the fighting. But it's not easy. We have to do it step by step, and that's exactly what the US, the Europeans, Canada, and of course Ukraine are doing.
He noted that an example of Trump's efforts to end the war is a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and then a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as with European leaders.
It is very difficult for me to predict what will happen next, as there are so many potential developments in the next two to three weeks when it comes to Ukraine, but I know that we are all focused on ending this war, and then, of course, the question arises, if there is ever a ceasefire or a peace agreement, how to make it sustainable and lasting - this is what the "Coalition of the Willing" is working on, which includes France, the United Kingdom and many other countries
According to him, there are many ways in the future to ensure that Ukraine remains safe after the conclusion of a peace agreement.
Of course, the first level is to ensure that the Ukrainian armed forces are at a level to be able to defend Ukrainian territory, and there may be a need for more military. We are all very committed to making sure that whenever it ends, Putin doesn't try to do it again. To prevent a repeat of 2014, when the Minsk agreements were essentially challenged before the ink was dry
Let us remind you
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the participation of US President Donald Trump in the process of resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine became a decisive step that allowed the situation to move from a dead point.