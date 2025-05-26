"Delaying is dangerous": NATO calls for increased defense spending and weapons production - Rutte

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 12302 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
01:26 PM • 30950 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
11:58 AM • 38621 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 58073 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 75750 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 69112 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 75950 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 83141 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 79277 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 84618 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
91%
746mm
Popular news

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

May 26, 06:59 AM • 69025 views

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

May 26, 09:48 AM • 39499 views

NMT: how many applicants failed the exam last year

May 26, 10:04 AM • 12553 views

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

01:04 PM • 26763 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 4800 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 414600 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 451093 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 402147 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 492665 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 569073 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

04:12 PM • 1892 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 5650 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 163948 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 267915 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 103140 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

"Delaying is dangerous": NATO calls for increased defense spending and weapons production - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

Mark Rutte emphasized the need to increase defense spending and weapons production to counter threats. Allies need to invest more to achieve their goals.

"Delaying is dangerous": NATO calls for increased defense spending and weapons production - Rutte

It is necessary to increase defense spending and arms production to ensure strong collective security of the Alliance in order to counter any threat. This was emphasized today by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in a speech to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, reports UNN correspondent.

Delaying is dangerous. To make NATO stronger, we must increase defense spending. This is the basis of everything 

- said the NATO Secretary General.

He stressed that allies will have to invest much more to achieve the new capability targets that NATO defense ministers will agree on in Brussels next week.

We need more resources, forces and capabilities so that we are ready to counter any threat and fully implement our collective defense plans 

— he noted.

Most allies are expected to reach the initial goal of spending 2% of GDP on defense this year. However, according to the Secretary General, this is already "not enough." In 2025, he said, defense spending by all allies should increase significantly.

He also stressed that this plan provides for more money for basic military needs, tough defense and defense investments. The Secretary General called on parliamentarians to support this initiative:

As parliamentarians, I need your help to communicate to the public the need to increase defense spending and encourage your governments to honor their commitments. And I know that debates about increasing defense investment will be difficult in some parliaments. And each of you will play an important role in securing support for budget approval 

- he noted.

Rutte stressed that "in addition to increasing defense spending, we need more defense production," and also that "increasing defense production is not only good for our security. It is also good for our economy."

At the summer summit in The Hague, the Alliance, according to Rutte, will send "a clear signal to industry about demand" and expects allies to "spend more together and more efficiently on critical capabilities for our armed forces."

Earlier, UNN wrote that the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague in June, will be held with a reduced program - two days instead of three. This year's text of the final declaration may not contain any direct mention of Russia and possibly even Ukraine, which makes the Hague meeting very different from recent summits, and it is still unknown whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be invited.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
The Hague
Brussels
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.28
Bitcoin
$110,029.40
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,366.01
Ethereum
$2,566.70