In Kyiv, US Special Representative Keith Kellogg is present at the Independence Day celebrations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, was present at Ukraine's Independence Day celebration. He stood on the tribune next to Rustem Umerov and Andriy Yermak.

In Kyiv, US Special Representative Keith Kellogg is present at the Independence Day celebrations

Kit Kellogg, US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, stood on the podium next to Rustem Umerov and Andriy Yermak during the festive celebrations of Ukraine's Independence Day. This was reported by UNN with reference to the live online broadcast from the center of the Ukrainian capital.

Details

Today, celebrations for Ukraine's Independence Day are taking place in the center of Kyiv. Among the honored guests is Kit Kellogg, who arrived in the capital as the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia. He observed the event from a special podium, where he was accompanied by high-ranking Ukrainian officials - NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

In addition to Kellogg, high-ranking officials of various levels arrived in Kyiv to support Ukraine and to participate in the Independence Day celebrations.

The presence of the American diplomat at the celebration underscores the importance of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, and also demonstrates the American side's support in repelling Russian aggression.

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Kyiv on Ukraine's Independence Day. He stated Canada's readiness to strengthen support and fight for peace for Ukrainians.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
Keith Kellogg
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Canada
United States
Tallinn
Ukraine
Kyiv