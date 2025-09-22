"Don't come here to complain": Polish Foreign Minister warns Russia about consequences of NATO airspace violations

At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski warned the Russian authorities that if a missile or other object enters NATO airspace, intentionally or accidentally, the consequences will be serious. This is reported by UNN with reference to PolsatNews.

On Monday, an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council began in New York regarding the invasion of three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets into Estonian airspace. The meeting, held in a briefing format at the Organization's headquarters, focused on threats to international peace and security.

"No one supports your attempts to conquer Ukraine, and we will not be intimidated. If another missile or other object enters our space, intentionally or accidentally, if it was shot down and its fragments fell on NATO territory, do not come here to complain. You have been warned," Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski addressed the Russian authorities.

Sikorski also mentioned that Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without Tallinn's consent, a week after drones, also sent from Russia, flew over Poland.

"If these were accidents, why not admit them and apologize immediately?" he asked.

As the head of Polish diplomacy noted, "we have already forgiven Russia for such incidents in the past, but we have not heard apologies, only lies... Attacks on Ukraine are intensifying... This is their (the Kremlin's - ed.) comment on the transition from confrontation to dialogue, which Putin promised in Alaska," he recalled.

According to Sikorski, the aforementioned airspace violations "raise suspicion, as they are an escalation of the hybrid war that Russia has been waging against the West for many years." In this context, he listed, among other things, the assassinations of politicians, journalists and human rights activists, cyberattacks, cases of arson in various European countries, and attacks on Ukrainian embassies.

"The UN Security Council has a responsibility to make it clear that such provocations will not be tolerated (...). I tell Russian representatives: we know that you do not care about international law and are unable to live in peace with your neighbors," he added.

On the night of September 9-10, during Russia's night attack on Ukraine, Polish airspace was repeatedly violated by drones. Protective measures were taken. Drones that posed an immediate threat were shot down by Polish and allied aircraft. This is the first time in modern Polish history that the Polish Air Force has used weapons in the country's airspace.

But even now, American and Western intelligence services cannot conclude whether it was an accident or a deliberate test of the alliance's defenses.