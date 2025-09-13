Russian modern missiles can quickly reach London and Madrid - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that modern Russian missiles fly five times faster than sound and can reach London or Madrid in a matter of minutes. That is why it is wrong to believe that life in Western Europe is significantly safer than on its eastern flank. This was reported by the Alliance's press service, writes UNN.

The problem is that there is a direct threat to the eastern flank, for example, from drones or something else that could threaten our allies. But I don't like all this thinking about the eastern flank, because it gives the impression that if I live in Madrid or London, I am safer than if I live in Tallinn. - Rutte noted.

According to him, this is not true, because these new Russian missiles fly at five times the speed of sound, and it will take them five or ten minutes longer to reach Madrid or London than Tallinn or Vilnius.

"So, let's agree that in this sense, we all live on the eastern flank," the NATO Secretary General added.

Recall

NATO is launching Operation "Eastern Sentinel" to protect the Alliance's eastern borders. The Alliance will take into account Ukraine's experience in shooting down aerial targets.