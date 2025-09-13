Russian modern missiles can quickly reach London and Madrid - Rutte

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
07:00 AM • 5742 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 17718 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 32353 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 25044 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 39081 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 46735 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 35169 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 34862 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 24136 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 33200 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
58%
758mm
Popular news
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk region - "Skelya"PhotoSeptember 12, 11:58 PM • 6856 views
"No need to wait": US Congress can impose anti-Russian sanctions without Trump's approval - senatorSeptember 13, 12:52 AM • 7380 views
In Kyiv region, a man set fire to a garage with the owner and a car inside because he was refused a cigarettePhotoSeptember 13, 01:55 AM • 13432 views
Massive boat accidents in the Democratic Republic of Congo: almost 200 dead04:01 AM • 3926 views
Boris Johnson visited Odesa for the first time with Lord Ashcroft05:39 AM • 6634 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 5742 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 19257 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 22259 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 39081 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 21225 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Leonid Kuchma
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 46735 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 40048 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 87628 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 48735 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 54160 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Russian modern missiles can quickly reach London and Madrid - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that modern Russian missiles fly five times faster than sound. They can reach London or Madrid in a matter of minutes, which makes the idea of greater security in Western Europe erroneous.

Russian modern missiles can quickly reach London and Madrid - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that modern Russian missiles fly five times faster than sound and can reach London or Madrid in a matter of minutes. That is why it is wrong to believe that life in Western Europe is significantly safer than on its eastern flank. This was reported by the Alliance's press service, writes UNN.

The problem is that there is a direct threat to the eastern flank, for example, from drones or something else that could threaten our allies. But I don't like all this thinking about the eastern flank, because it gives the impression that if I live in Madrid or London, I am safer than if I live in Tallinn.

- Rutte noted.

According to him, this is not true, because these new Russian missiles fly at five times the speed of sound, and it will take them five or ten minutes longer to reach Madrid or London than Tallinn or Vilnius.

"So, let's agree that in this sense, we all live on the eastern flank," the NATO Secretary General added.

Recall

NATO is launching Operation "Eastern Sentinel" to protect the Alliance's eastern borders. The Alliance will take into account Ukraine's experience in shooting down aerial targets.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Vilnius
Madrid
Tallinn
London