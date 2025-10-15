Estonia pledged $12 million to the PURL initiative for Ukraine
Estonia will contribute $12 million to the fourth PURL package, which it calls the Baltic Nordic package, to finance American weapons for Ukraine. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur expects contributions from other allies, as the share of US contributions has significantly decreased.
Details
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, after arriving at the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, stated that "his country will contribute $12 million to the fourth PURL package," which he calls the Baltic Nordic package.
Pevkur, as noted by Sky NG24, also expects contributions from other allies.
"The reality is that the share of US contributions to Ukraine has significantly decreased this year. Therefore, it is up to not only us but all allies to help Ukraine win this war," said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.
"I expect all European countries to announce good news, because, as I said, four aid packages of approximately half a billion euros each have been agreed upon. We hope that the Baltic Nordic initiative will be completed very soon, perhaps even today," he explained.
