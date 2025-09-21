$41.250.00
Advertisement
UNN Lite
US will help Poland and Baltic states in case of escalation from Russia - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Donald Trump stated that he would provide assistance in defending Poland and the Baltic states if Russia continues its escalation. This statement came amid the absence of US guarantees regarding the retention of troops in the Baltics and the reduction of Pentagon programs.

US will help Poland and Baltic states in case of escalation from Russia - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that he would help in the defense of Poland and the Baltic states in case of further escalation by Russia. He told reporters this before heading to Arizona for Charlie Kirk's farewell, reports UNN.

When asked if he would help in the defense of Poland and the Baltic states if Russia continued to escalate, Trump replied: "Yes, I will help."

Addition

In July, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur stated that the Baltic countries had not received guarantees from the United States regarding the continued presence of American troops on their borders.

The Financial Times wrote that the Donald Trump administration announced the gradual curtailment of Pentagon programs to train and equip the armies of Eastern European countries bordering Russia. This decision is intended to force European allies to bear a larger share of the costs of their own defense.

Trump claims that he was allegedly not informed about the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian planes, although he recently said that this incident could become a big problem.

Commenting on the situation with Russian drones that attacked Poland, Trump stated that Russian drones should not have been in Poland. It is likely that the drones were disabled and fell on Polish territory.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
