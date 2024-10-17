Estonia hopes to see further steps toward Ukraine's NATO accession
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur reiterated his interest in promoting Ukraine's accession to NATO. He emphasized that membership in the Alliance is the only real guarantee of security for Ukraine.
In Brussels, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur reaffirmed his country's interest in advancing the process of Ukraine's accession to NATO.
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur commented on Ukraine's accession to NATO before the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
Estonia has always said that the only real guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Ukraine will join the Alliance in May as its 33rd or 34th member.
UNN reported that Zelensky will meet with the NATO Secretary General before the Ukraine-NATO meeting.