Estonia allocates €3.5 million to Ukraine for the purchase of Starlink systems within the IT Coalition

As part of the IT coalition, Estonia has decided to allocate 3.5 million euros to Ukraine for the purchase of Starlink communication systems. This is stated on the website of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.

Details

As part of the IT coalition, led by Estonia and Luxembourg, Estonia has decided to allocate 3.5 million euros to Ukraine for the purchase of Starlink communication systems, thereby improving Ukraine's IT capabilities and supporting victory in the war. - the message says.

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur emphasized that "Ukraine has assured us that it needs support to ensure Starlink communication, and, understandably, this is crucial assistance for them, which will have a noticeable impact on the battlefield."

The 3.5 million euros allocated for the purchase of Starlink communication systems belong to Estonia's aid package to Ukraine for 2025. The funds intended for the joint purchase of Starlink will be directed to Ukraine through the IT coalition led by Estonia and Luxembourg.

Recall

Nordic and Baltic countries - NATO allies will finance a joint $500 million PURL package for Ukraine.