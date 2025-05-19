$41.500.03
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 20420 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 26670 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 109325 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 40968 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41706 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 34533 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 25243 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 62837 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34870 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73876 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Publications
Exclusives
Putin may become even more dangerous after the end of the war in Ukraine - Western intelligence agencies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2786 views

Western intelligence agencies suggest that in the event of a truce, Russia may transfer troops to the borders of Finland, Norway, the Baltic countries and Belarus. The infrastructure is already ready.

Putin may become even more dangerous after the end of the war in Ukraine - Western intelligence agencies

The end of the war in Ukraine may become a new stage of threats from russia. About 800,000 russian soldiers, in the event of a truce, may be redeployed to belarus and the borders of finland, norway and the baltic states. This was reported by UNN referring to BILD.

Details

In the event of the end of hostilities in Ukraine, the threat to us will increase - said the minister of defense of estonia, hanno pevkur, in a comment to the publication.

According to him, about 800,000 russian soldiers in the event of a truce will not return home, but will receive new orders.

As BILD learned, western intelligence agencies assume that in this case, russia may quickly transfer troops to the borders of finland, norway, the baltic states and belarus, in fact - to the borders of poland. According to intelligence services, the infrastructure for this has already been prepared, and only the war in ukraine is currently preventing the implementation of such plans.

The publication's source notes that moscow may use the "west-2025" exercises to move forces to belarus.

If a truce takes place in the near future and russia is confident in its reliability, it may transfer troops to belarus during the "west-2025" exercises.

- the publication says.

A similar scenario was implemented in 2021, when, under the guise of maneuvers, russia deployed an army near the ukrainian borders. This time, the source warns, potential targets could be lithuania or poland.

Of course, we all want peace to come to ukraine. But we must honestly say: if the war continues, "west-2025" will remain just maneuvers, since key forces will be busy elsewhere. If it ends on russia's terms, the "west" may be the beginning of a new war against us

- summed up the interlocutor of BILD.

Another western official warns: "russia sees weakness as an opportunity for new conquests. After georgia, there was crimea, then donbas, then ukraine. If we make it clear to putin that he can keep the annexed territories, he will choose his next, bigger goal."

For reference

russia and belarus are going to hold joint military exercises "west-2025" on the territory of belarus in september 2025. According to nato intelligence, about 100,000 soldiers will take part in the exercises.

Estonia prepares for war with Russia, which NATO hopes to deter - Euractiv17.05.25, 14:00 • 4602 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Hanno Pevkur
NATO
Finland
Lithuania
Norway
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland
