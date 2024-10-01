Estonia will produce military products for Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100380 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110052 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112150 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 49506 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 56148 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167404 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182385 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172908 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200287 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189204 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141939 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141980 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146687 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138099 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154975 views
Estonia will produce military products for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 76704 views

The Estonian Defense Minister announced plans to produce military products for Ukraine worth more than 100 million euros annually. Estonia seeks to prioritize Ukraine's needs by 2025.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that his country plans to change military aid to Ukraine. It is planned to provide it with the expectation of dominance of Estonian products. Writes UNN with reference to Eesti Rahvusringhääling.

We have now taken a completely new direction. We have told Ukraine that we will give away what we produce and clearly direct this money into the Estonian economy, the Estonian defense industry. That is why we are negotiating with Ukrainians, what are our capabilities

- said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

He noted that the Estonian defense industry could produce more than 100 million euros a year, a wide range of products that are “definitely useful for soldiers.” Pevkur emphasized that it is necessary to find out the exact needs of Ukrainians as soon as possible in order to be ready by 2025.

NATO Secretary General Rutte on strikes against Russia: Ukraine has the right to defend itself01.10.24, 16:14 • 16387 views

Prioritize what is needed in the first place and in what quantity: demining, shipbuilding, UAVs, and surveillance devices.

“We have transferred the capabilities we have in Estonia to Ukraine, and now we are trying to find a reasonable compromise that takes into account their priorities and our production capabilities. Production also needs to catch up quickly if there are any more specific products,” Pevkur said.

It should be noted that in 2025, Estonia provided Ukraine with a total of about €100 million in military assistance. For a state located on the Baltic Sea coast, this amounts to about 0.25% of GDP

Estonia and Finland plan to close the Gulf of Finland to Russian ships23.09.24, 22:49 • 33964 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarEconomy
hanno-pevkurHanno Pevkur
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
finlandFinland
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

