Estonia will produce military products for Ukraine

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that his country plans to change military aid to Ukraine. It is planned to provide it with the expectation of dominance of Estonian products. Writes UNN with reference to Eesti Rahvusringhääling.

We have now taken a completely new direction. We have told Ukraine that we will give away what we produce and clearly direct this money into the Estonian economy, the Estonian defense industry. That is why we are negotiating with Ukrainians, what are our capabilities - said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

He noted that the Estonian defense industry could produce more than 100 million euros a year, a wide range of products that are “definitely useful for soldiers.” Pevkur emphasized that it is necessary to find out the exact needs of Ukrainians as soon as possible in order to be ready by 2025.

NATO Secretary General Rutte on strikes against Russia: Ukraine has the right to defend itself

Prioritize what is needed in the first place and in what quantity: demining, shipbuilding, UAVs, and surveillance devices.

“We have transferred the capabilities we have in Estonia to Ukraine, and now we are trying to find a reasonable compromise that takes into account their priorities and our production capabilities. Production also needs to catch up quickly if there are any more specific products,” Pevkur said.

It should be noted that in 2025, Estonia provided Ukraine with a total of about €100 million in military assistance. For a state located on the Baltic Sea coast, this amounts to about 0.25% of GDP

Estonia and Finland plan to close the Gulf of Finland to Russian ships