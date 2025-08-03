$41.710.00
NATO may deploy army corps in Estonia - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

The Estonian Ministry of Defense announced the possible deployment of a German-Dutch NATO corps in Pärnu. This is part of the Alliance's strategic plan for the Baltic region, which involves creating infrastructure for 100-200 people.

The Estonian Ministry of Defense announced that the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) may decide to deploy the German-Dutch Allied Rapid Reaction Corps on the country's territory. In case of a positive decision, the corps is to be based in the city of Pärnu. This was reported by ERR with reference to Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, writes UNN.

Details

As explained by Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform Party), this is an important part of NATO's broader strategic plan, which covers a zone of responsibility that includes the Baltic region. The deployment of the corps involves the creation of infrastructure for 100–200 people: headquarters buildings, technical premises, and necessary communications.

"This will affect not only our allies who perform command functions, but also Estonian servicemen, including conscripts. For the Defense Forces, this is a strategically significant step," Pevkur emphasized.

- Pevkur emphasized.

Pärnu is considered a suitable location due to its developed logistics: a port, airfield, railway, highway, and proximity to Riga. Pärnu Mayor Romek Kosenkranius stated that the return of the Defense Forces to Pärnumaa would bring significant benefits to the city: "This would allow for the organization of urgent service here, as well as the creation of jobs for professional servicemen."

Last week, the Department of Defense Resources submitted a request for the transfer of the relevant land plot to the Ministry of Defense.

Former Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Martin Herem emphasized that the corps, which coordinates NATO's actions in the Baltic states, should be located in this region.

"This will increase the speed and effectiveness of launching NATO plans in Estonia and other Baltic countries," Herem said.

The Ministry of Defense has planned the construction of infrastructure for the corps for 17 million euros.

Additions

The defense ministers of the Baltic states did not receive guarantees from the United States regarding the preservation of the number of American troops on NATO's eastern flank. The United States promises to discuss the possible withdrawal of troops with allies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Estonian President Alar Karis, discussing Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure and an invitation to Kyiv. The leaders also discussed Estonia's contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and scaling up cooperation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Hanno Pevkur
Martin Gerem
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Estonia
Kyiv