Javelin and ammunition: Estonia hands over new aid package to Ukraine

Estonia handed over a new military aid package to Ukraine. It includes, in particular, Javelin anti-tank missiles and ammunition for small arms. UNN reports this with reference to the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

"I am pleased that another package of aid has arrived in Ukraine and is being used by Ukraine's defenders. Recent developments in Europe show that the flow of important missiles and other military aid to Ukraine continues on a large scale, and by doing so, together with our allies, we are sending a clear message to the Kremlin that we will continue to support Ukraine until the end is near," said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

For example, Ukraine received Javelin anti-tank missiles, which were ordered by Estonia in December. The aid package also included machine guns, ammunition for small arms, various land and water vehicles, and diving equipment.

The exact number, time of arrival and location are not disclosed for security reasons.

In December, it was reportedthat Estonia would provide Ukraine with an 80 million euros military aid package, which would include Javelin anti-tank missiles, ammunition, and various vehicles and ships.

Estonia against restrictions on strikes against Russia with weapons provided by Ukraine's Western partners.