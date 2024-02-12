Estonia will continue to build a defense line on the border with Russia, despite Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statement that he has no intention of attacking NATO countries. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Estonia Hanno Pevkur, Tagesschau reports, according to UNN.

Details

However, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that the country would not change its defense intentions because of Putin's allegedly "peaceful" statements.

We will not change our plans just because Putin gave an interview to a journalist. Do you really believe Vladimir Putin after what he has said and how he has behaved all these years - Pevkur said.

He recalled that a few days before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia also categorically denied the possibility of an attack.

We are simply increasing our readiness. And everyone should do the same. Not only here in Estonia, but also in all other countries, - the minister said.

Recall

EU spokeswoman criticized Putin's "Western" interview, saying he repeated old lies and demonstrated even more hostility to the West without offering real steps toward peace in Ukraine.

