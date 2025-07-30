US did not provide guarantees for maintaining its troops in the Baltic states - Bloomberg

$41.790.01
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 30101 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 63656 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 73572 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 62587 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 70029 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 123303 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 52407 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 69947 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 66100 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Popular news
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - SanduJuly 30, 11:18 AM • 122802 views
The main committee supported the presidential bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 30, 12:28 PM • 12432 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 89775 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 36067 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 47311 views
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 36086 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 126755 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 189522 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 238125 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 171147 views
US did not provide guarantees for maintaining its troops in the Baltic states - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Defense ministers of the Baltic states did not receive guarantees from the US regarding maintaining the number of American troops on NATO's eastern flank. The US promises to discuss a possible troop withdrawal with allies.

US did not provide guarantees for maintaining its troops in the Baltic states - Bloomberg

The Baltic states have not received guarantees from the US regarding the continued presence of American troops on their borders. This was stated by Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, as reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

During a visit to the Pentagon last week, the defense ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia received no guarantees from US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding the maintenance of US troop levels on NATO's eastern flank.

According to Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, the US will warn NATO allies before deciding to withdraw some of its troops from European countries.

A commitment was made that a one-time decision would not be made in such a way that it would come as a surprise to Europe. It will be discussed

- said Pevkur.

He also added that during the meeting with Hegseth, the defense ministers of the Baltic states "made it clear" that the US military presence on NATO's eastern border is crucial for deterring any potential aggressive actions by Russia.

Our message to the Pentagon was clear. You need to be where the threat is, and it is wise for allies to stick together and keep NATO's main door closed.

- said the head of the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

Recall

The US is conducting a global force posture review, which could lead to a reduction of American troop presence in Europe by up to 30%. Germany, where the largest number of American servicemen are stationed, expects changes in America's posture, but there are no specific commitments regarding US plans yet.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Pete Hegseth
Hanno Pevkur
The Pentagon
Bloomberg L.P.
Latvia
NATO
Lithuania
United States
Estonia