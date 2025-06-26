Trump promised that Russia would not attack NATO countries while he is president

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
08:26 AM • 10467 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 44783 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 32273 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
06:55 AM • 38104 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 53998 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 87158 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 92835 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 90836 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 86101 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 65177 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4m/s
66%
746mm
Popular news
Explosions in Moscow: The Russian capital was hit by another drone attack on the night of June 26June 26, 12:41 AM • 36407 views
Guided missile strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation: a resident of Kryvyi Rih sentenced to 15 years behind barsJune 26, 01:14 AM • 60851 views
ISW: Russia is preparing to attack NATO, Trump confirmed thisJune 26, 01:45 AM • 62952 views
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCDJune 26, 02:17 AM • 62486 views
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 people05:44 AM • 46638 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”09:58 AM • 7728 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 44758 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 82240 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 88694 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 97162 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 18888 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 36613 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 44821 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 40502 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 75867 views
Actual
The New York Times
Financial Times
BFM TV
Fox News
The Washington Post

Trump promised that Russia would not attack NATO countries while he is president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

During the NATO summit, Donald Trump stated that Russia would never attack the Alliance while he is president. NATO leaders noted Trump's efforts to increase defense spending.

Trump promised that Russia would not attack NATO countries while he is president

During the main session of the North Atlantic Alliance summit in The Hague, US President Donald Trump promised that Russia would never attack NATO while he is president. This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to three European officials familiar with the discussions, writes UNN.

Details

During the main session, Trump began with positive words about defense spending and promised that Russia would never attack NATO while he is president, according to three European officials familiar with the discussions.

- writes the publication.

Other leaders, for their part, praised Trump's efforts to increase European defense spending.

Addition

Donald Trump said that "it will be seen" whether the US will provide funds for the defense of Ukraine this year. He also noted that Putin should stop the war, as "people are dying in large numbers."

Trump said that Vladimir Putin wants to get out of the war and made a proposal to help resolve the war in Iran. Instead, Trump offered him to settle relations with Russia.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Washington Post
NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9