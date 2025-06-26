Trump promised that Russia would not attack NATO countries while he is president

During the main session of the North Atlantic Alliance summit in The Hague, US President Donald Trump promised that Russia would never attack NATO while he is president. This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to three European officials familiar with the discussions, writes UNN.

Details

During the main session, Trump began with positive words about defense spending and promised that Russia would never attack NATO while he is president, according to three European officials familiar with the discussions. - writes the publication.

Other leaders, for their part, praised Trump's efforts to increase European defense spending.

Addition

Donald Trump said that "it will be seen" whether the US will provide funds for the defense of Ukraine this year. He also noted that Putin should stop the war, as "people are dying in large numbers."

Trump said that Vladimir Putin wants to get out of the war and made a proposal to help resolve the war in Iran. Instead, Trump offered him to settle relations with Russia.