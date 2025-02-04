Former NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg gets a new high position in Norway

The former NATO Secretary General has been appointed Minister of Finance in the new Norwegian government. It is believed that the appointment could provide an advantage for the country's struggling Labor government in opinion polls ahead of parliamentary elections in September 2025.

Reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and Berlingske.

Details

Jens Stoltenberg, former NATO Secretary General and former Prime Minister of Norway, has become the new Minister of Finance of Norway. The announcement came shortly before Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre officially presented the changes in the government.

I am honored to have been asked to help my country at this critical juncture - Stoltenberg said in a press release.

The appointment of the widely popular and respected Stoltenberg could give the struggling Labor government a boost in opinion polls ahead of the September parliamentary elections.

EU and NATO discuss Greenland strategy after Trump's announcement: plans for joint action with the US in the Arctic region

The veteran politician was Prime Minister of Norway in 2000-2001 and 2005-2013. He led the Western Military Alliance for ten years, including during the first term of US President Donald Trump, who resigned last year.

For reference

The changes in the Norwegian government came after the Center Party resigned last week due to dissatisfaction with the Labor Party's line on the EU.

The dispute between the two parties was that the Danish Labor Party wanted to introduce three directives from the EU's energy package, but the Center Party did not agree to this.

The party fears that the Labor Party will thereby become more closely aligned with the EU energy market and the EU in general, explains Berlingske.

NATO Secretary General justifies Trump's interest in Greenland