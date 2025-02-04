Former NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg gets a new high position in Norway

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 30584 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69147 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103114 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106454 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124610 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102515 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130329 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103589 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113331 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116930 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 107027 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103628 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95126 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113120 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107579 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 30604 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124611 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130330 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163141 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153186 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 2881 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9843 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107579 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113120 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138767 views
Former NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg gets a new high position in Norway

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24920 views

Jens Stoltenberg has been appointed Minister of Finance of Norway in the new government. The appointment follows the Center Party's withdrawal from the government over disputes over EU energy directives.

The former NATO Secretary General has been appointed Minister of Finance in the new Norwegian government. It is believed that the appointment could provide an advantage for the country's struggling Labor government in opinion polls ahead of parliamentary elections in September 2025.

Reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and Berlingske.

Details

Jens Stoltenberg, former NATO Secretary General and former Prime Minister of Norway, has become the new Minister of Finance of Norway. The announcement came shortly before Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre officially presented the changes in the government. 

I am honored to have been asked to help my country at this critical juncture

- Stoltenberg said in a press release.

The appointment of the widely popular and respected Stoltenberg could give the struggling Labor government a boost in opinion polls ahead of the September parliamentary elections.

EU and NATO discuss Greenland strategy after Trump's announcement: plans for joint action with the US in the Arctic region04.02.25, 10:36 • 25088 views

The veteran politician was Prime Minister of Norway in 2000-2001 and 2005-2013. He led the Western Military Alliance for ten years, including during the first term of US President Donald Trump, who resigned last year.

For reference

The changes in the Norwegian government came after the Center Party resigned last week due to dissatisfaction with the Labor Party's line on the EU.

The dispute between the two parties was that the Danish Labor Party wanted to introduce three directives from the EU's energy package, but the Center Party did not agree to this.

The party fears that the Labor Party will thereby become more closely aligned with the EU energy market and the EU in general, explains Berlingske.

NATO Secretary General justifies Trump's interest in Greenland03.02.25, 16:27 • 26534 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
norwayNorway
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg

