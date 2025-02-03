NATO Secretary General justifies Trump's interest in Greenland

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Donald Trump's interest in Greenland is quite logical.

Radio Liberty writes about this with reference to Rutte's statement upon arrival in Brussels for the first summit of EU leaders after Trump's inauguration, UNN reports.

It is absolutely clear that Trump is right about the high north, that we must do more collectively. We are talking not only about Greenland, but also about Iceland, Norway - Rutte emphasized.

Western media have previously reported that NATO plans to expand its presence in the Arctic, including American troops.

At the same time, the Prime Minister of Denmark, to whom Greenland is subordinate, reiterated that “Greenland is not for sale.

The majority of Greenlanders oppose joining the United States, despite recent statements by former President Donald Trump about alleged support for such a move among the local population.