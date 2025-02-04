EU and NATO discuss Greenland strategy after Trump's announcement: plans for joint action with the US in the Arctic region

NATO is planning joint work among allies in the Arctic region, including countries such as Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Canada.

Transmits UNN with reference to Politico.

The meeting of European leaders earlier this week to strengthen defense in response to the threat from Russia was not mainly devoted to discussing countering the Kremlin's alleged plans, but instead focused on the policies of the new White House administration and the announced plans of the United States, in particular regarding Greenland.

Contrary to Trump's calls for an autonomous constituent country within the Kingdom of Denmark, EU leaders emphasized that they would not back down on Trump's demand to address the legal status of Greenland.

The preservation of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, its sovereignty and the inviolability of its borders is of great importance to all member states - said Antonio Costa, President of the European Council.

Earlier, NATO chief Mark Rutte suggested that NATO should be allowed to ensure the security of the Arctic territory, potentially deploying alliance troops there.

Trump's reasons for wanting to seize Greenland ranged from calls to expand the United States to gaining access to key raw materials. But Trump also indicated that he was motivated by “national security.” - writes Politico

Trump's concern is also caused by China's policy, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently noted .

Mark Rutte answers:

“It's absolutely clear that Trump is right when it comes to the Far North, that we have to do more,” said the NATO chief.

Arctic allies such as Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Canada, and even the United States itself... will work alongside NATO to ensure that when it comes to the High North, we do what is necessary together - The official emphasized.

Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, whose country is at the center of the diplomatic storm, called for greater cooperation.

We have made it very clear to the Americans and NATO that we think we need to intensify our cooperation in the Arctic region, which we call the High North - she told reporters on the way to a meeting at the Palais Egmont in Brussels.

Any NATO forces in Greenland would probably be ready to join the US military presence near Greenland, with Denmark's consent, the publication concludes.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc is “ready to discuss deeper cooperation, especially in the field of security and defense,” referring also to accession and greater attention from countries such as the United Kingdom and Norway.

85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the US - poll