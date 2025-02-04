EU and NATO discuss Greenland strategy after Trump's announcement: plans for joint action with the US in the Arctic region

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 29095 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68481 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103018 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124480 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102493 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130231 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103578 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113323 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116923 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106949 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103529 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94484 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112987 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107446 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 29095 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124480 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130231 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163064 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153122 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 2125 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9293 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107446 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112987 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138726 views
EU and NATO discuss Greenland strategy after Trump's announcement: plans for joint action with the US in the Arctic region

EU and NATO discuss Greenland strategy after Trump's announcement: plans for joint action with the US in the Arctic region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25087 views

EU leaders support Denmark's territorial integrity and oppose US plans for Greenland. NATO proposes to increase its military presence in the Arctic region with the participation of its northern allies.

NATO is planning joint work among allies in the Arctic region, including countries such as Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Canada.

Transmits UNN with reference to Politico.

The meeting of European leaders earlier this week to strengthen defense in response to the threat from Russia was not mainly devoted to discussing countering the Kremlin's alleged plans, but instead focused on the policies of the new White House administration and the announced plans of the United States, in particular regarding Greenland.

Contrary to Trump's calls for an autonomous constituent country within the Kingdom of Denmark, EU leaders emphasized that they would not back down on Trump's demand to address the legal status of Greenland.

The preservation of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, its sovereignty and the inviolability of its borders is of great importance to all member states

- said Antonio Costa, President of the European Council.

Earlier, NATO chief Mark Rutte suggested that NATO should be allowed to ensure the security of the Arctic territory, potentially deploying alliance troops there.

Trump's reasons for wanting to seize Greenland ranged from calls to expand the United States to gaining access to key raw materials.  But Trump also indicated that he was motivated by “national security.” 

- writes Politico

Trump's concern is also caused by China's policy, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently noted . 

Mark Rutte answers:

“It's absolutely clear that Trump is right when it comes to the Far North, that we have to do more,” said the NATO chief.

Arctic allies such as Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Canada, and even the United States itself... will work alongside NATO to ensure that when it comes to the High North, we do what is necessary together

- The official emphasized. 

Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, whose country is at the center of the diplomatic storm, called for greater cooperation.

We have made it very clear to the Americans and NATO that we think we need to intensify our cooperation in the Arctic region, which we call the High North

- she told reporters on the way to a meeting at the Palais Egmont in Brussels.

Any NATO forces in Greenland would probably be ready to join the US military presence near Greenland, with Denmark's consent, the publication concludes.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc is “ready to discuss deeper cooperation, especially in the field of security and defense,” referring also to accession and greater attention from countries such as the United Kingdom and Norway.

85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the US - poll29.01.25, 10:00 • 23392 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
islandiiaIceland
denmarkDenmark
canadaCanada
swedenSweden
norwayNorway
united-statesUnited States
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen

