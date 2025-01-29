85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the US - poll

The majority of Greenlanders oppose joining the United States, despite former President Donald Trump's recent statements about alleged support for such a move among the local population.

It is reported that 85% of Greenlanders are against joining the United States after President Donald Trump said that people there want to.

The results of the Verian poll show that only 6% of Greenlanders are in favor of becoming part of the United States, and 9% are still undecided.

Trump has already stated that Greenland is vital to US security and that Denmark should give up control of the island.

And this weekend, Trump said aboard Air Force One: “I think we can do it,” adding that the 57,000 residents of the Arctic island “want to be with us.”