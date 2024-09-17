Under the leadership of the new Secretary General: NATO announces a meeting of the Alliance's defense ministers
Kyiv • UNN
On October 17-18, 2024, NATO Defense Ministers will meet in Brussels. This will be the first meeting chaired by the new Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte.
In October, NATO defense ministers will meet. This will be the first such meeting under the leadership of the new head of the Alliance. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NATO press service .
Details
Allied Defence Ministers will meet at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 17 and 18 October 2024. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General
The agency adds that the Secretary General's press conference and public speeches will be broadcast live on the NATO website.
No other information is available, so it is not known whether representatives of the Alliance's allies are invited to the meeting and what topics will be discussed.
Recall
Former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg has served as NATO Secretary General since 2014. He has been re-elected to this position several times.
However, in October of this year, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will take over as Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance.
