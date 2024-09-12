Jens Stoltenberg to chair Munich Security Conference

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114479 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117138 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190908 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149513 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150629 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141965 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194633 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112334 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183834 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 44948 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 71933 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 68268 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 41650 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 48079 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190908 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194633 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183834 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210798 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199188 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148167 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147560 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151778 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142799 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159303 views
Jens Stoltenberg to chair Munich Security Conference

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25310 views

Upon completion of his term as NATO Secretary General on October 1, Jens Stoltenberg will take over as Chairman of the Munich Security Conference. He will replace Christoph Heusgen in this position after the conference in February 2025.

Jens Stoltenberg will take over as chairman of the Munich Security Conference after completing his term as NATO Secretary General. Stoltenberg will step down on October 1 after nearly a decade in office. According to Politico, after the conference in February 2025, Stoltenberg will replace Christoph Heusgen, a German diplomat who has been leading the event for the past two years, UNN reports .

Details

Jens Stoltenberg, 65, former Prime Minister of Norway, took over as NATO Secretary General on October 1, 2014. He led the defense bloc during several international crises, and during his tenure, almost the entire development of the Ukrainian-Russian confrontation, which eventually led to Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, took place.

According to the original plan, Stoltenberg was supposed to leave office in 2022, but at the request of the Allies, he remained in office after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and his term was extended twice for another year.

Context

The Munich Security Conference is a security event that has become a key meeting place for world leaders and has earned the name “Davos with guns,” a reference to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The event is often used by U.S. politicians and senior military leaders to appeal to their European allies.

Zelenskyy speaks with Rutte, the new NATO Secretary General-elect: discusses Ukraine's cooperation with the Alliance02.07.24, 12:17 • 21795 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the WorldEvents

