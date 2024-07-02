$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy speaks with Rutte, the new NATO Secretary General-elect: discusses Ukraine's cooperation with the Alliance

Kyiv • UNN

 21809 views

President Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's future cooperation with NATO in a phone call with newly appointed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Zelenskyy speaks with Rutte, the new NATO Secretary General-elect: discusses Ukraine's cooperation with the Alliance

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General-designate Mark Rutte. The leaders discussed Ukraine's future cooperation with NATO. Zelenskyy reported this on social media, UNN reports.

I had a phone conversation with my friend Mark Rutte. I sincerely thanked him for everything he, his government and the people of the Netherlands have done for Ukraine. All the timely and large-scale defense, humanitarian and political support

 ," Zelensky wrote.

According to him, they will continue to stay in touch with the new NATO Secretary General.

The Head of State congratulated Rutte on his appointment. According to Zelenskyy, the leaders also discussed Ukraine's future cooperation with NATO.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
Mark Rutte
NATO
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
