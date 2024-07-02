Zelenskyy speaks with Rutte, the new NATO Secretary General-elect: discusses Ukraine's cooperation with the Alliance

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General-designate Mark Rutte. The leaders discussed Ukraine's future cooperation with NATO. Zelenskyy reported this on social media, UNN reports.

I had a phone conversation with my friend Mark Rutte. I sincerely thanked him for everything he, his government and the people of the Netherlands have done for Ukraine. All the timely and large-scale defense, humanitarian and political support ," Zelensky wrote.

According to him, they will continue to stay in touch with the new NATO Secretary General.

The Head of State congratulated Rutte on his appointment. According to Zelenskyy, the leaders also discussed Ukraine's future cooperation with NATO.

