Dutch Prime Minister Rutte appointed next NATO Secretary General

NATO allies have elected Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next secretary general of NATO, the Alliance's press service reported on June 26, UNN writes.

Details

"On Wednesday (June 26, 2024), the North Atlantic Council decided to appoint Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next secretary general of NATO, replacing Jens Stoltenberg," the report says.

Rutte will begin his functions as secretary general on October 1, 2024, when Stoltenberg's term of office expires after ten years of leading the Alliance.

