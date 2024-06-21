Dutch Prime Minister Rutte will take up a senior position in NATO after a 3-month vacation

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is leaving his post, said that he plans to go on vacation for three months, after which he will take up the duties of NATO Secretary General. He stated this in a comment to the Dutch TV channel NOS, reports UNN.

Details

I wasn't looking for this at first. But what is happening in Ukraine, the generally unstable situation in the world and the opinion of many people who thought that I could do this — all this could not be put aside. But, of course, this is an incredibly interesting job Rutte said, commenting on his future work in NATO.

On June 20, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis withdrew his candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General in favor of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Thus, all 32 NATO member countries supported Rutte's candidacy for the highest post in the alliance. It is expected that the official announcement of the new NATO Secretary General will be made next week.

I'm going to have three months off now, which is great, but then I'll get to work told Rutte.

The Dutch politician said that despite the appointment, he plans to continue living in the Hague.

Politico: all 32 NATO members agree that Stoltenberg will be replaced by Rutte