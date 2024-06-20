Politico: all 32 NATO members agree that Stoltenberg will be replaced by Rutte

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92041 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104465 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120668 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189785 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234052 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143586 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369305 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181791 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149651 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197940 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65879 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73513 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100708 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86715 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31396 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92041 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86893 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104465 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100878 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120668 views
Politico: all 32 NATO members agree that Stoltenberg will be replaced by Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17261 views

All 32 NATO members have agreed to the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the post of Secretary General of the Alliance, who will take over the leadership at a critical moment.

Politico: all 32 NATO members agree that Stoltenberg will be replaced by Rutte

All 32 NATO members agreed with the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the post of Secretary General of the Alliance, Politico reported, writes UNN.

Details

Mark Rutte will become the next secretary general of NATO after all 32 members of the alliance agreed that the outgoing Dutch prime minister will replace Jens Stoltenberg.

After approval from Hungary and Slovakia on Tuesday, Romania confirmed its support for Rutte on Thursday, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis withdrew his candidacy for a top position in NATO.

The Romanian President confirmed that he is withdrawing his candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General20.06.24, 15:30 • 15339 views

"Rutte will take over the leadership of NATO at a critical moment. His new job will begin on October 2, just over a month before the US election, which will determine the fate of the military alliance that has become the most successful means of deterring an aggressive Russia in Eastern Europe.

And he notes that former US President Donald Trump, the current Republican candidate, promised to stay in NATO, but threatened to reduce American aid to Ukraine in the event of his re-election.

Observers, however, consider Rutte a "Trump whisperer" because of his ability to make deals with politicians of all backgrounds, even receiving recognition from the then American president: "I like this guy!",- the publication writes.

Rutte's approval also means that the issue of succession will be clarified by July, when NATO leaders travel to Washington to celebrate the alliance's 75th anniversary.

In bid to become NATO secretary general, Rutte promises Orban a deal on Ukraine - FT18.06.24, 10:39 • 38416 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Mark Rutte
Republican Party (United States)
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Jens Stoltenberg
Netherlands
Romania
Slovakia
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Poland
