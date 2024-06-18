$41.340.03
In bid to become NATO secretary general, Rutte promises Orban a deal on Ukraine - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38416 views

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has promised to give Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban the right to withdraw from NATO activities aimed at supporting Ukraine if he becomes secretary general of the military alliance, in an attempt to win Budapest's support after it vetoed his appointment for months.

In bid to become NATO secretary general, Rutte promises Orban a deal on Ukraine - FT

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has pledged to give Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban the right to withdraw from NATO activities aimed at supporting Ukraine if he becomes secretary general of the military alliance, in a pledge aimed at securing Budapest's support after months of vetoing his proposed appointment, the Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

Rutte, who is backed by 29 of NATO's 32 member states, including the United States, Britain, France and Germany, has had his path to becoming the next secretary general blocked by the prime minister of Hungary, the most pro-Russian member of the alliance, the newspaper said.

"Rutte and Orban, who have clashed several times in the past, met on Monday night on the sidelines of an EU leaders' dinner in Brussels, raising hopes that Budapest's blockade on NATO membership - which requires unanimity among alliance members - could soon be lifted," the newspaper writes.

"The Dutch prime minister has promised that during his tenure Hungary will have the right to withdraw from NATO activities in support of Ukraine that are conducted outside the territory of its members," the newspaper says, citing two people informed of the discussions.

A spokesman for Rutte said that he and Orban had a "good conversation" on Monday night, and primarily discussed the results of last week's meeting between NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the Hungarian prime minister.

"Prime Minister Rutte will confirm in writing to Prime Minister Orban what they discussed. It was a good and frank conversation and they agreed to focus on the future," the spokesman added.

A spokesman for the Hungarian government declined to comment.

Last week, Stoltenberg told Orban that Hungary could withdraw from NATO's support for Ukraine, such as a plan for the Alliance to take more control over military supplies to Ukraine and training of Ukrainian troops, as well as long-term financial support.

"I think this is a good decision that will allow us to move forward with more support for Ukraine within NATO without blocking Hungary," Stoltenberg said at the time.

Orbán: Hungary will not block NATO's decisions regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war12.06.24, 15:08 • 120829 views

During Monday night's meeting between Rutte and Orban, which came as the 27 EU leaders discussed who will hold the bloc's top posts over the next five years, the Dutch prime minister did not apologize for past remarks about Orban at summits in Brussels, one person briefed on the discussion said.

The Dutch prime minister, who is likely to leave office in July after a new government is formed in The Hague, already has the support of US President Joe Biden for the post of NATO secretary general.

Politico: Biden backs Rutte as new NATO chief22.02.24, 04:14 • 29849 views

Apart from Hungary, Slovakia and Romania, the latter's president, Klaus Johannis, also a NATO candidate, have not yet publicly endorsed him.

Rutte said that the planned new Dutch government, which includes his liberal party as well as far-right leader Geert Wilders, will continue to support Ukraine.

"As for foreign policy, the new cabinet will fully continue the course towards Europe and NATO with Ukraine," he added. - "There will be no changes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Mark Rutte
Financial Times
NATO
The Hague
European Union
Brussels
France
United Kingdom
Jens Stoltenberg
Europe
Germany
Joe Biden
Romania
Slovakia
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
