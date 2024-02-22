Politico: Biden backs Rutte as new NATO chief

US President Joe Biden supports Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next NATO Secretary General, Politico reports, citing a US official, UNN reports.

Details

The source cannot be named, as the president has not publicly declared his support for Rutte, Politico writes.

If the information is correct, Biden's support is likely to force several NATO members to back off and support Rutte after months of speculation about whether he or other European leaders would get the job later this year.

