Otherwise, the US will have to defend NATO against russia on its own: US Ambassador calls for increased military support for Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97636 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110373 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153063 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156834 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252834 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174692 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165855 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148407 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227204 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31544 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28139 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35058 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28400 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25298 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252834 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227204 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213129 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238806 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225491 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97636 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69602 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113402 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114275 views
Otherwise, the US will have to defend NATO against russia on its own: US Ambassador calls for increased military support for Ukraine

Otherwise, the US will have to defend NATO against russia on its own: US Ambassador calls for increased military support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36069 views

The United States should continue to support Ukraine militarily to prevent a potential russian invasion of NATO countries, which Washington would have to defend on its own.

The United States must continue to support Ukraine to stop russia, which, if it wins, will invade NATO territory, which Washington has pledged to defend with its own forces. This was stated by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink in her column for Fox News, UNN reports.

Details

She said that almost every day she hears air raid alerts in Kyiv, followed by news of drones and missiles hitting Ukrainian schools and hospitals. 

Almost two years after russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we are facing a decisive moment in the Kremlin's attempts to redraw Europe's borders by force. And make no mistake: Putin has shown no interest in ending his war

- Bridget Brink emphasized .

The diplomat said that a strong and stable Europe is not only the largest trading partner of the United States, but also an indispensable ally in addressing global security challenges of our time.

Without US help, Ukraine will have to decide which cities it can hold - Pentagon20.02.24, 23:24 • 30379 views

According to her, this is why Washington has supported Europe for years "whole, free and at peace." 

However, today the main challenge to this strategic goal is Putin's russia. Ms. Ambassador reminded that russia has long been trying to destabilize situations in Europe. Here Brink pointed to Georgia in 2008 and the situation in Ukraine in 2014. 

She also emphasized that today Putin is trying to wipe out a democratic country of 40 million people with missiles and drones - "including from Iran and North Korea."  

Ms. Ambassador also highlighted two of the many reasons why the U.S. should continue its military support for Ukraine. 

First, russia will not stop with Ukraine. It could invade NATO allies that we are treaty bound to defend, leading to direct conflict with NATO and much higher costs for the United States. 

Second, if this war is not a strategic defeat for russia, it will be an invitation to potential copycats around the world. The best response to russia's invasion of Ukraine is a strong, united action with allies and partners.

- Ms. US Ambassador to Ukraine is convinced.

Ukraine would not have lost Avdiivka if all ammunition had been provided - Kuleba20.02.24, 23:03 • 56924 views

Addendum

She recalled that when Biden united 50 countries to support Ukraine militarily, Kyiv liberated half of the occupied territories that Moscow occupied after February 24, 2022, thanks to the weapons it received.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to push back the russian fleet in the Black Sea to allow international trade corridors from Black Sea ports to once again supply products to the world.

U.S. and partner air defense systems have prevented the killing of countless men, women, and children and protected the team of Americans who represent us at our embassy in Kyiv. Unlike past military operations in Iraq or Afghanistan, we do not work or live in a "green zone" protected by U.S. forces. We rely solely on Ukraine's own air defenders. And we are grateful to them

- said Bridget Brink.

Nothing would make Putin happier right now than congressional hesitation in supporting Ukraine - Chuck Schumer19.02.24, 22:11 • 116027 views

According to her, Ukraine is currently running out of weapons, so Kyiv needs American support. Approval of financial aid for Ukraine will allow the country to defend the liberated land, protect its people and restore its economy.

And what do we get for all this effort and help? In my opinion, a lot

- Ms. Diplomat is sure. 

According to her, after two revolutions since gaining independence, the Ukrainian people have clearly defined their choice to join the Euro-Atlantic community.

Brink also stated that Ukraine is also transforming, with commitments to fight corruption, build independent institutions, and strengthen the justice system to attract the private sector needed for recovery.

Ukraine needs our help. And it needs it now. If we fail to answer this call, we must be prepared to spend much more to respond to Putin - and other potential aggressors - in the future.  

- summarized Ms. Ambassador to Ukraine.

Recall

US President Joe Biden is confident that Ukrainian troops were forced to retreat from Avdiivka, Donetsk region, due to lack of ammunition. 

According to him, this happened as a result of the inaction of the Congress to allocate additional aid to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
foks-niusFox News
avdiivkaAvdiivka
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
chuck-schumerChuck Schumer
north-koreaNorth Korea
bridzhyt-a-brinkBridget A. Brink
europeEurope
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
donetskDonetsk
kyivKyiv

