Otherwise, the US will have to defend NATO against russia on its own: US Ambassador calls for increased military support for Ukraine

The United States must continue to support Ukraine to stop russia, which, if it wins, will invade NATO territory, which Washington has pledged to defend with its own forces. This was stated by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink in her column for Fox News, UNN reports.

Details

She said that almost every day she hears air raid alerts in Kyiv, followed by news of drones and missiles hitting Ukrainian schools and hospitals.

Almost two years after russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we are facing a decisive moment in the Kremlin's attempts to redraw Europe's borders by force. And make no mistake: Putin has shown no interest in ending his war - Bridget Brink emphasized .

The diplomat said that a strong and stable Europe is not only the largest trading partner of the United States, but also an indispensable ally in addressing global security challenges of our time.

According to her, this is why Washington has supported Europe for years "whole, free and at peace."

However, today the main challenge to this strategic goal is Putin's russia. Ms. Ambassador reminded that russia has long been trying to destabilize situations in Europe. Here Brink pointed to Georgia in 2008 and the situation in Ukraine in 2014.

She also emphasized that today Putin is trying to wipe out a democratic country of 40 million people with missiles and drones - "including from Iran and North Korea."

Ms. Ambassador also highlighted two of the many reasons why the U.S. should continue its military support for Ukraine.

First, russia will not stop with Ukraine. It could invade NATO allies that we are treaty bound to defend, leading to direct conflict with NATO and much higher costs for the United States.



Second, if this war is not a strategic defeat for russia, it will be an invitation to potential copycats around the world. The best response to russia's invasion of Ukraine is a strong, united action with allies and partners.



- Ms. US Ambassador to Ukraine is convinced.

Addendum

She recalled that when Biden united 50 countries to support Ukraine militarily, Kyiv liberated half of the occupied territories that Moscow occupied after February 24, 2022, thanks to the weapons it received.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to push back the russian fleet in the Black Sea to allow international trade corridors from Black Sea ports to once again supply products to the world.

U.S. and partner air defense systems have prevented the killing of countless men, women, and children and protected the team of Americans who represent us at our embassy in Kyiv. Unlike past military operations in Iraq or Afghanistan, we do not work or live in a "green zone" protected by U.S. forces. We rely solely on Ukraine's own air defenders. And we are grateful to them - said Bridget Brink.

According to her, Ukraine is currently running out of weapons, so Kyiv needs American support. Approval of financial aid for Ukraine will allow the country to defend the liberated land, protect its people and restore its economy.

And what do we get for all this effort and help? In my opinion, a lot - Ms. Diplomat is sure.

According to her, after two revolutions since gaining independence, the Ukrainian people have clearly defined their choice to join the Euro-Atlantic community.

Brink also stated that Ukraine is also transforming, with commitments to fight corruption, build independent institutions, and strengthen the justice system to attract the private sector needed for recovery.

Ukraine needs our help. And it needs it now. If we fail to answer this call, we must be prepared to spend much more to respond to Putin - and other potential aggressors - in the future. - summarized Ms. Ambassador to Ukraine.

Recall

US President Joe Biden is confident that Ukrainian troops were forced to retreat from Avdiivka, Donetsk region, due to lack of ammunition.

According to him, this happened as a result of the inaction of the Congress to allocate additional aid to Ukraine.