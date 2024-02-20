Without US help, Ukraine will have to decide which cities it can hold - Pentagon

Ukraine will have to decide which cities it can hold without resumption of US aid. This was stated during a briefing by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, UNN reports .

She noted that the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was strategic to save artillery and shells.

If we do not receive funding from the U.S. House of Representatives, we will not be able to deliver critical aid packages. Ukraine will be forced to pick and choose which cities it can hold Sabrina Singh said.

Singh emphasized that the fight for Ukraine is ongoing, so Kyiv needs immediate funding.

This has been a wake-up call since October. We will continue to urge Congress to do their job Sabrina Singh said.

