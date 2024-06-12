Orbán: Hungary will not block NATO's decisions regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Hungary will not block NATO's decisions "regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war," 24.hu reports, UNN writes.

Details

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held talks with Viktor Orban in Budapest on Wednesday. After the meeting, they held a joint press conference, where Orban, praising the Norwegian politician, said that "they reviewed the relationship between NATO and Hungary."

As indicated, the parties discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war. The Hungarian Prime Minister noted that "Hungary notes that the weight and number of opinions different from ours is significant." "We could express our position every time, but we do not have enough strength to change different opinions.

"That is why we made it clear that we do not want to block decisions in NATO that differ from our interpretation of the situation. We emphasized that all actions outside NATO territory, according to NATO rules, can only be voluntary. This was confirmed by the Secretary General at today's hearing," Orban said.

Stoltenberg said that the issue of the Washington summit is being discussed.

"I expect that at the summit, members will agree on Ukraine, that NATO will take the lead in security assistance and coordination, as well as financial commitments. This will provide predictability for Ukraine. Viktor Orban has made it clear that Hungary does not want to participate in this effort, and I accept that," Stoltenberg said.

