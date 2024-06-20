The Romanian President confirmed that he is withdrawing his candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday, June 20, that he is withdrawing his candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General. The country's Supreme National Defense Council will support the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. About it UNN reports with reference to the press service of the president of Romania.

Details

During a meeting of The Supreme Council of National defence of Romania, Klaus Iohannis reportedly announced late last week that he had announced to NATO allies that he was withdrawing his candidacy from the election for the post of Secretary General of the organization.

The president also asked the council members to express their opinion on the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the post of NATO Secretary General, and they expressed Romania's support for Rutte's candidacy.

Recall

This year, the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany supported Mark Rutte as Stoltenberg's successorA, who will step down in October, as head of NATO.

In April, Turkey told its allies that it would also support Rutte.

Hungary Pended its opposition to Mark Rutte as the next NATO Secretary General. The Slovak president also signaled possible support for this candidate on June 18.

NATO makes decisions by consensus, so any candidate must have the support of all 32 allies.