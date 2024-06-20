The Romanian President confirmed that he is withdrawing his candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4506 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 97307 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 108493 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124192 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 191726 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235164 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144367 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369484 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181931 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149672 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 67374 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74767 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102647 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88728 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 32509 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 97340 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90542 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 108524 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104351 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124218 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2698 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5906 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12415 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13996 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17912 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Romanian President confirmed that he is withdrawing his candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15339 views

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is withdrawing his candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General, and Romania will support the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The Romanian President confirmed that he is withdrawing his candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday, June 20,  that he is withdrawing his candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General. The country's Supreme National Defense Council  will support the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. About it UNN reports with reference to the press service of the president of Romania

Details 

During a meeting of  The Supreme Council of National  defence of Romania,  Klaus Iohannis reportedly announced late last week that he had announced to NATO allies that he was withdrawing his candidacy from the election for the post of Secretary General of the organization.

The president also asked the council members to express their opinion on the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the post of NATO Secretary General, and they expressed Romania's support for Rutte's candidacy. 

Recall 

This year, the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany supported Mark Rutte as Stoltenberg's successorA, who will step down in October, as head of NATO.

In April, Turkey told its allies that it would also support Rutte. 

Hungary Pended its opposition to Mark Rutte as the next NATO Secretary General. The Slovak president also signaled possible support for this candidate on June 18.

NATO makes decisions by consensus, so any candidate must have the support of all 32 allies.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
France
United Kingdom
Jens Stoltenberg
Germany
Romania
Slovakia
Turkey
United States
Hungary
Poland
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41