Norway's ruling party wins parliamentary elections

On Tuesday, September 9, the Labour Party of the current head of government, Jonas Gahr Støre, won the parliamentary elections in Norway, securing another four years in power. This is reported by UNN with reference to the TV channel NRK, and the publication The Guardian.

According to NRK, after 99% of the votes were counted, Labour received 89 seats in parliament, while the "right" — 80. A minimum of 85 mandates is required for a majority.

Labour, led by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, remains the largest party in the country. The Progress Party, in turn, showed a significant increase in support and, according to forecasts, doubled its representation in parliament.

The Conservative Party received its worst result in 20 years. The election campaign was defined by issues of cost of living, wealth taxes, oil fund investments in Israel, and relations with Donald Trump.

Despite strong criticism at the beginning of the campaign, 65-year-old Støre, who has led the government since 2021, is likely to remain prime minister. Analysts also note the role of Jens Stoltenberg, former NATO Secretary General and current Minister of Finance, who strengthened Labour's position.

Conservative Party leader Erna Solberg conceded defeat, and Progress Party leader Sylvi Listhaug congratulated Støre on his victory, stating that her party "still has reason to feel like winners."

Following the elections, Norway remained the only Nordic country in Europe where power will belong to the center-left: neighboring Sweden and Finland have right-wing governments.

On Sunday, September 7, two-day parliamentary elections began in Norway, where the left bloc led by the Labour Party competed with the right, represented by the Conservative Party.

