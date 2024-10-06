WP: Ukraine may be offered “concrete steps” for NATO membership at Ramstein meeting

During the next meeting of the allies in the Ramstein format, Ukraine may receive new proposals for its integration into NATO. The Washington Post reportsthis with reference to Ukrainian and Western officials, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, in a conversation with journalists, one of the Western diplomats noted that NATO countries are considering options for more concrete support for Ukraine on its way to future membership.

The journalists emphasize that these proposals, while obviously unable to meet Kyiv's immediate needs, will still be an important signal.

In addition, one Western diplomat noted that after Zelenskyy failed to get the missile restrictions lifted, Kyiv may receive some other assistance during the conference in Germany.

And it is precisely this kind of assistance that is likely to be the concrete steps of future NATO membership that the Alliance is considering.

Addendum

In turn, Ukrainian officials are concerned that the upcoming US presidential election could jeopardize the continuation of military aid.

In particular, at the moment Zelenskyy and his team are trying to convince US President Joe Biden to support the "victory plan." Kyiv claims that this could go down in history as part of his political legacy.

Meanwhile, Washington, according to The Washington Post, is cautious about making decisions that could affect the Democratic election campaign.

Recall

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg suggested a scenario in which Ukraine could become a member of the Alliancedespite the fact that some of its territories would remain temporarily occupied.

