Ukraine's accession to NATO: Zelenskyy explains why Europe needs it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not only for the sake of greater joint strength, but also because it is possible to reliably remove the old and criminal Russian temptation to break the order of life in Europe. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

"And the issue of inviting Ukraine to NATO, the topic of closer membership, is constantly on the table of our negotiations with partners. All of us in Europe equally need this - Ukraine in the Alliance. And not only for the sake of greater joint strength, not only because it is simply fair and deserved for Ukrainians, but also because only through the full integration of Ukraine - our clear position in the Euro-Atlantic - can we reliably remove the old and criminal Russian temptation to break the order of life in Europe," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that geopolitical certainty is an extraordinary value for Ukraine and the whole of Europe, and this is what provides a reliable foundation for peace, when there is no insecure place in Europe's security architecture.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine is focused on getting an invitation to join NATO, but that it is difficult to achieve.