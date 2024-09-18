Tomorrow, the European Parliament will consider a resolution to lift restrictions on strikes on Russia with Western weapons

Tomorrow, September 19, the European Parliament will consider a resolution on lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western missiles to strike at Russian territory. This was reported by RAI News.

The European Parliament calls on Member States to immediately lift the restrictions on the use of Western weapons systems supplied to Ukraine against legitimate military targets in Russia, which impede Ukraine's ability to fully exercise its right to self-defense under public international law - reads the agreed text of the European Parliament's resolution.

The MEPs will vote tomorrow at 12:00 at the plenary session.

Addendum

Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday expressed support for discussions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. However, the final decision on this issue should be made by individual allies.

Britain won't approve Ukraine's strikes on Russia with long-range weapons without US approval - The Times