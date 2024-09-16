Britain won't approve Ukraine's strikes on Russia with long-range weapons without US approval - The Times

The United Kingdom will not approve the use of long-range missiles provided to Ukraine against targets in Russia without the consent of the United States, The Times writes, UNN reports.

Five former British defense ministers and one former prime minister called on the current British prime minister, Keir Starmer, to act unilaterally on this issue. They warned that delay would only strengthen the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, The Times reported that the UK would not "go it alone" as the US guidance systems are considered crucial to ensuring that missiles hit their targets.

The United States and Britain probably allowed Storm Shadow to hit the russian federation, but there are no official statements yet - The Guardian

The government believes that the United States is likely to give the green light at the UN General Assembly in New York, although there are disagreements within President Joe Biden's administration.

Foreign Minister David Lammy said that a "common strategy" among Western allies is needed.

He said: "It is important that we, the allies who support Ukraine, have a common strategy for winning in the future. We are now discussing this with the United States and other key allies, but of course we are going to the UN General Assembly, where we will all meet with Zelensky in a little less than 12 days.

He said that "no war is won with one weapon," but added: "It's important that we support the Ukrainians to continue to fight back against Russia in the Black Sea, it's important that they can deal with the enormous challenges in the air that Russia is throwing at them, and of course we support them - and we are - in training their own men and women on the front lines. We want to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for the future.

