Zelensky: Russian army launched more than 640 “shaheds” in Ukraine in September

In September , Russian troops have already fired more than 640 "Shaheds" across Ukraine. This was announced on Monday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

In the first half of this September alone, Russian terrorists used more than 640 "shaheds" against Ukrainian towns and villages. Fortunately, most of them were shot down by our soldiers. We are constantly working to make Ukraine's air shield more effective. We are strengthening our Air Force, mobile fire groups and all air defense units - Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

He also recalled that the Russian army launched 56 Shaheds that night, 53 of which were shot down. Our defenders of the sky have worked effectively in many regions, Zelensky emphasized.

53 out of 56 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, three more were lost