53 out of 56 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, three more were lost

Overnight, 53 out of 56 enemy Shahed-type drones were shot down in the skies over Ukraine, and three more were lost, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 16, the enemy reportedly attacked with Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs.

"From 20:00 on September 15 to 06:00 on September 16, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 56 strike UAVs (launched from Kursk and Yeysk - Russian Federation). The main direction of the strike was Kyiv region," the statement said.

As a result of the air combat, 53 enemy attack UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipro and Cherkasy regions. Another three enemy UAVs were lost in several regions, with no casualties or consequences - the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

The air attack was repelled, as indicated, by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Kyiv repelled the eighth air attack in September: Air defense destroyed about 20 drones