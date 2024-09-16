Kyiv repelled the eighth air attack in September: Air defense destroyed about 20 drones

Kyiv was the target of the eighth air attack by the occupiers in September. The air defense system shot down almost two dozen enemy UAVs around the capital. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Details

On Monday night, enemy forces used attack drones, probably of the "Shahed" type.

The air alert in the capital was announced at around 2 a.m. and lasted approximately three and a half hours. The drones attacked Kyiv from different directions and in several groups. Air defense was able to destroy almost two dozen enemy UAVs in the airspace around the city.

According to preliminary information, no casualties or damage were reported. Further details on the type and number of enemy drones will be provided in the Air Force reports.

