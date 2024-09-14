The United States and Britain probably allowed Storm Shadow to hit the russian federation, but there are no official statements yet - The Guardian

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
The United States and Britain probably allowed Storm Shadow to hit the russian federation, but there are no official statements yet - The Guardian

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52738 views

Biden and Starmer rejected putin's threats of escalation over Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles. According to sources, Washington and London have agreed to authorize their use.

London and Washington have authorized Storm Shadow to strike russia, but there are no official statements yet. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

During a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, US President Joe Biden strongly rejected putin's threats of an alleged escalation of the war due to Ukraine's use of Western Storm Shadow missiles. Biden also denied claims that the use of these missiles could be a pretext for NATO to start a war with russia, emphasizing that he does not attach much importance to the russian president's words.

Biden avoided commenting in detail on further plans to supply weapons, noting that this issue is being discussed within the government.

Starmer, who flew to Washington amid the escalating situation, also emphasized that the terrorist country is responsible for starting the war and stated Ukraine's right to self-defense. He specified that the discussions covered a wide range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific region.

According to Western sources, Washington and London have reached a preliminary agreement to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles, although no public statements have been made on this issue.

Biden and Starmer discuss Ukraine, Israel and technological cooperation14.09.24, 03:43 • 69159 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World

