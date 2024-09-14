London and Washington have authorized Storm Shadow to strike russia, but there are no official statements yet. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

During a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, US President Joe Biden strongly rejected putin's threats of an alleged escalation of the war due to Ukraine's use of Western Storm Shadow missiles. Biden also denied claims that the use of these missiles could be a pretext for NATO to start a war with russia, emphasizing that he does not attach much importance to the russian president's words.

Biden avoided commenting in detail on further plans to supply weapons, noting that this issue is being discussed within the government.

Starmer, who flew to Washington amid the escalating situation, also emphasized that the terrorist country is responsible for starting the war and stated Ukraine's right to self-defense. He specified that the discussions covered a wide range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific region.

According to Western sources, Washington and London have reached a preliminary agreement to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles, although no public statements have been made on this issue.

