Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Biden and Starmer discuss Ukraine, Israel and technological cooperation

Biden and Starmer discuss Ukraine, Israel and technological cooperation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69159 views

The US President and the British Prime Minister reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and Israel's security. They also discussed cooperation in energy, technology, and the economy, condemning the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

President Biden met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss Ukraine, Israel's security, and technology cooperation. This was reported by the White House, according to UNN.

Details

Today, U.S. President Joseph Biden met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House. The leaders discussed important foreign policy issues, including unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against russian aggression.

Biden and Starmer expressed deep concern over the provision of lethal weapons to russia by Iran and North Korea, as well as China's support for the defense industry of terrorist countries. The leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to Israel's security and emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire to free hostages and increase humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. They also called on Israel to do more to protect civilians and address the humanitarian crisis.

In addition, the leaders strongly condemned Iranian-backed attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea by the Houthis.

During the meeting, Biden and Starmer also discussed cooperation in energy and advanced technologies, as well as security issues within the framework of the AUKUS agreement. The leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen economic ties between the United States and the United Kingdom. President Biden also emphasized the importance of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in maintaining peace and stability in Northern Ireland.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

