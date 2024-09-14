Biden and Starmer discuss Ukraine, Israel and technological cooperation

President Biden met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss Ukraine, Israel's security, and technology cooperation. This was reported by the White House, according to UNN.

Today, U.S. President Joseph Biden met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House. The leaders discussed important foreign policy issues, including unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against russian aggression.

Biden and Starmer expressed deep concern over the provision of lethal weapons to russia by Iran and North Korea, as well as China's support for the defense industry of terrorist countries. The leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to Israel's security and emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire to free hostages and increase humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. They also called on Israel to do more to protect civilians and address the humanitarian crisis.

In addition, the leaders strongly condemned Iranian-backed attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea by the Houthis.

During the meeting, Biden and Starmer also discussed cooperation in energy and advanced technologies, as well as security issues within the framework of the AUKUS agreement. The leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen economic ties between the United States and the United Kingdom. President Biden also emphasized the importance of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in maintaining peace and stability in Northern Ireland.

