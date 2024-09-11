Biden: US is already working on lifting restrictions on long-range weapons for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden said that his administration is working on the issue of a possible lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons. This was reported by Washington correspondent Alex Raufoglu on Platform X, UNN reports.

Details

When asked by a journalist whether these restrictions would be lifted, Biden answered briefly: "We're working on it right now.

This statement was made against the backdrop of ongoing discussions in the United States to provide Ukraine with more powerful means of defense against Russian aggression. Long-range weapons are critically important for Ukraine, as they allow it to strike targets behind enemy lines, which can significantly change the course of a war.

Earlier, the United States expressed concerns about Ukraine's use of long-range weapons to strike at Russian territory, which could lead to an escalation of the conflict. However, due to the ongoing hostilities and the needs of the Ukrainian army, the issue of revising these restrictions is back on the agenda.

The details of how the restrictions will be lifted and what types of long-range weapons may be provided to Ukraine remain unknown. However, Biden's words indicate that the process has already begun, and a decision may be made in the near future.

