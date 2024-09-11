ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116615 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119089 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194018 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151260 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151573 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142406 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196121 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112365 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185099 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105028 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Biden: US is already working on lifting restrictions on long-range weapons for Ukraine

Biden: US is already working on lifting restrictions on long-range weapons for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20382 views

U.S. President Joe Biden said that his administration is working on a possible lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons. This could significantly change the course of the war, allowing Ukraine to strike targets behind enemy lines.

U.S. President Joe Biden said that his administration is working on the issue of a possible lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons. This was reported by Washington correspondent Alex Raufoglu on Platform X, UNN reports.

Details

When asked by a journalist whether these restrictions would be lifted, Biden answered briefly: "We're working on it right now.

This statement was made against the backdrop of ongoing discussions in the United States to provide Ukraine with more powerful means of defense against Russian aggression. Long-range weapons are critically important for Ukraine, as they allow it to strike targets behind enemy lines, which can significantly change the course of a war.

Earlier, the United States expressed concerns about Ukraine's use of long-range weapons to strike at Russian territory, which could lead to an escalation of the conflict. However, due to the ongoing hostilities and the needs of the Ukrainian army, the issue of revising these restrictions is back on the agenda.

The details of how the restrictions will be lifted and what types of long-range weapons may be provided to Ukraine remain unknown. However, Biden's words indicate that the process has already begun, and a decision may be made in the near future.

Ukraine needs investments from partners for mass production of long-range missiles and drones - Zelenskyy02.09.24, 19:02 • 17193 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

