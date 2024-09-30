Stoltenberg: Putin's nuclear rhetoric should not deter NATO from helping Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's "reckless Russian nuclear rhetoric" should not deter NATO members from providing additional military assistance to Ukraine. This was stated on Monday in an interview with Reuters by the outgoing NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, UNN reports.

Stoltenberg was responding to Putin's statement that Russia could use nuclear weapons if it is hit by conventional missiles and that Moscow would consider any attack on it with the support of a nuclear power a joint attack.

Putin's warning came as the United States and its allies are considering whether to allow Ukraine to launch conventional Western missiles deep into Russia. Kyiv says it wants permission to hit targets that are part of Russia's military effort.

"What we've seen is a pattern of reckless Russian nuclear rhetoric and messaging, and this fits into that pattern," said Stoltenberg, who is handing over the leadership of NATO to former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday.

"Every time we have stepped up our support with new weapons - battle tanks, long-range fire or F-16s - the Russians have tried to stop us," Stoltenberg told Reuters at NATO headquarters on the outskirts of Brussels.

"They failed, and this latest example should not deter NATO allies from supporting Ukraine.

According to him, NATO has not noticed any changes in Russia's nuclear posture "that would require any changes on our part.

Error 42: something went wrong