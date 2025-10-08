Trump desperately wants to win the Nobel Peace Prize and is pressuring the committee and the Norwegian government - FT

Donald Trump has launched an unprecedented campaign to win the Nobel Peace Prize, pressuring both the Norwegian government and the Nobel Committee itself. The US President insists he deserves the world's most prestigious award for his attempts to end the war in Gaza, but experts in Oslo warn that such "aggressive lobbying" could backfire. This is stated in the FT material, writes UNN.

Details

The Financial Times notes that Trump is behaving "brazenly and relentlessly" in his quest to become a laureate: he called the refusal to award him the prize "a great insult."

No one has campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize like Donald Trump – the publication writes.

Norwegian researchers believe that Trump's pressure is unprecedented.

Putting pressure on the committee, constantly saying things like "I need the prize, I am a worthy candidate" – this is not a very peaceful approach – emphasized Nina Greger, director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

Halvard Leira of the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs added: "There have been campaigns before, but they were more subtle."

Despite the skepticism, Trump continues to self-promote, stating: "I ended seven wars." In February, he said: "They will never give me the Nobel Peace Prize. It's a shame, I deserve it."

Tishchenko in the Verkhovna Rada proposed to appeal to the Nobel Committee with a proposal to award the Nobel Prize to Trump

According to the Financial Times, the US President even raised the topic of the award during a conversation with former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the current Minister of Finance of Norway.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide emphasized that the committee is completely independent, and such attempts at pressure will have no effect. At the same time, sources in Oslo suggest that a decision may be made in favor of a more "neutral" humanitarian organization to avoid diplomatic complications with Washington.

Trump can count on the support of allies: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already appealed to the Nobel Committee to award the American president. A similar position was expressed by a group of families of Israeli hostages, who stated that Trump "made possible what many considered impossible."

MPs propose to the Rada to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

At the same time, as analysts note, his excessive persistence may only increase the committee's resistance.

Some members have hinted that they don't respond well to pressure – said Leira.

European officials also fear that in case of defeat, Trump may react with economic pressure or tariffs. Meanwhile, in the Norwegian capital, people even joke that the committee may award someone "just to appease Trump."

The American leader himself is convinced that he is underestimated.

If I were called Obama, I would have been given the Nobel Prize in 10 seconds – he complained last year.

But regardless of the outcome, as one European diplomat noted, "we all live in Trump's world. And even the discussion about the Nobel Prize only emphasizes this."

Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule