Trump desperately wants to win the Nobel Peace Prize and is pressuring the committee and the Norwegian government - FT

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 6406 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 17252 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 20778 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 23405 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 21791 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 20564 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 18770 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 21538 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19382 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17633 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.2m/s
88%
750mm
Popular news
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the countryOctober 8, 04:41 AM • 30033 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhotoOctober 8, 07:12 AM • 42164 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 23684 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhoto09:38 AM • 16895 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 14763 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 6422 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy12:14 PM • 17275 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 11485 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 20795 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 15036 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 23900 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 42160 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 45092 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 96484 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 91092 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Signal
Facebook

Trump desperately wants to win the Nobel Peace Prize and is pressuring the committee and the Norwegian government - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

Donald Trump is actively lobbying for his candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize, insisting that he deserves it for his attempts to end the war in Gaza. Experts in Oslo warn that such an aggressive approach could backfire.

Trump desperately wants to win the Nobel Peace Prize and is pressuring the committee and the Norwegian government - FT

Donald Trump has launched an unprecedented campaign to win the Nobel Peace Prize, pressuring both the Norwegian government and the Nobel Committee itself. The US President insists he deserves the world's most prestigious award for his attempts to end the war in Gaza, but experts in Oslo warn that such "aggressive lobbying" could backfire. This is stated in the FT material, writes UNN.

Details

The Financial Times notes that Trump is behaving "brazenly and relentlessly" in his quest to become a laureate: he called the refusal to award him the prize "a great insult."

No one has campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize like Donald Trump

– the publication writes.

Norwegian researchers believe that Trump's pressure is unprecedented.

Putting pressure on the committee, constantly saying things like "I need the prize, I am a worthy candidate" – this is not a very peaceful approach

– emphasized Nina Greger, director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

Halvard Leira of the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs added: "There have been campaigns before, but they were more subtle."

Despite the skepticism, Trump continues to self-promote, stating: "I ended seven wars." In February, he said: "They will never give me the Nobel Peace Prize. It's a shame, I deserve it."

Tishchenko in the Verkhovna Rada proposed to appeal to the Nobel Committee with a proposal to award the Nobel Prize to Trump07.10.25, 13:02 • 2542 views

According to the Financial Times, the US President even raised the topic of the award during a conversation with former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the current Minister of Finance of Norway.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide emphasized that the committee is completely independent, and such attempts at pressure will have no effect. At the same time, sources in Oslo suggest that a decision may be made in favor of a more "neutral" humanitarian organization to avoid diplomatic complications with Washington.

Trump can count on the support of allies: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already appealed to the Nobel Committee to award the American president. A similar position was expressed by a group of families of Israeli hostages, who stated that Trump "made possible what many considered impossible."

MPs propose to the Rada to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize29.09.25, 17:20 • 4557 views

At the same time, as analysts note, his excessive persistence may only increase the committee's resistance.

Some members have hinted that they don't respond well to pressure

– said Leira.

European officials also fear that in case of defeat, Trump may react with economic pressure or tariffs. Meanwhile, in the Norwegian capital, people even joke that the committee may award someone "just to appease Trump."

The American leader himself is convinced that he is underestimated.

If I were called Obama, I would have been given the Nobel Prize in 10 seconds

– he complained last year.

But regardless of the outcome, as one European diplomat noted, "we all live in Trump's world. And even the discussion about the Nobel Prize only emphasizes this."

Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule06.10.25, 09:06 • 106904 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mykola Tyshchenko
Financial Times
Barack Obama
Oslo
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Espen Bart Eide
Norway
Binyamin Netanyahu
Jens Stoltenberg
United States
Gaza Strip