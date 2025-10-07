Tishchenko in the Verkhovna Rada proposed to appeal to the Nobel Committee with a proposal to award the Nobel Prize to Trump

People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko addressed the Verkhovna Rada with an unconventional appeal – to include in the agenda a resolution on nominating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, emphasizing that "Trump is a friend of Ukraine." This is reported by UNN.

Details

Today in the Verkhovna Rada, People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko came up with a rather unusual initiative. He called on deputies to include in the agenda a resolution on nominating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"I propose to put to a vote the issue of including in the agenda the draft resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the Nobel Committee regarding the nomination of US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and to instruct the professional committee to immediately consider the draft resolution 14.088 "

– Tyshchenko stated.

According to him, the US President "is a friend of Ukraine" and "has done a lot to protect our country." Beyond any specifics, the parliamentarian emphasized that in this way the Verkhovna Rada should demonstrate its support for Trump.

"And we will check how we support the United States of America and our friend, a man with a big and sincere heart, Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, who is a true friend of Ukraine "

– the People's Deputy concluded.

