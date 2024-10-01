Volker: Biden and Trump will allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

Even before or shortly after the US presidential election, Joe Biden's administration will begin to lift restrictions on the use of US weapons for Ukraine to strike targets deep in Russia. This opinion was expressed by former Special Representative of Ukraine Kurt Volker in an interview with DW, UNN reports.

He also suggested that if Donald Trump wins the election, he could go "even further." "He will tell the Ukrainians: "Here's a new lend-lease agreement. You can borrow as much as you need, as long as you use it to buy American weapons. Go ahead and fight! On one condition: when Putin is ready to end the war, you will end it too." At the same time, he will put pressure on Putin. He will say: "We will give Ukrainians as many weapons as they need, we will ensure that Ukraine joins NATO. End the war!"

Volker also agreed with the idea that once the Americans allow Ukrainians to shoot at targets deep inside Russia, the rest of NATO allies will do the same. "America is holding everyone back. Germany is hiding behind the US," he said.

In addition, in his opinion, Vladimir Putin is deterred from using nuclear weapons in a war against Ukraine only by the "potential consequences" of such use, which "will hit Russia very hard.

