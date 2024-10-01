Volker: Biden and Trump will allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101609 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108288 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174819 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141930 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145544 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139944 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185941 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112152 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176039 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 115490 views

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115490 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 72063 views

February 28, 07:04 PM • 72063 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 78509 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 46922 views

February 28, 07:40 PM • 46922 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 38122 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174819 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174819 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185941 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185941 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176039 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203300 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 192127 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192127 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 143994 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143994 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143781 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148338 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 139647 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139647 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156408 views
Volker: Biden and Trump will allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

Volker: Biden and Trump will allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13640 views

Former U.S. Special Representative Kurt Volker believes that the Biden administration will soon allow Ukraine to strike Russia. According to him, Trump may go even further if he wins.

Even before or shortly after the US presidential election, Joe Biden's administration will begin to lift restrictions on the use of US weapons for Ukraine to strike targets deep in Russia. This opinion was expressed by former Special Representative of Ukraine Kurt Volker in an interview with DW, UNN reports.

He also suggested that if Donald Trump wins the election, he could go "even further." "He will tell the Ukrainians: "Here's a new lend-lease agreement. You can borrow as much as you need, as long as you use it to buy American weapons. Go ahead and fight! On one condition: when Putin is ready to end the war, you will end it too." At the same time, he will put pressure on Putin. He will say: "We will give Ukrainians as many weapons as they need, we will ensure that Ukraine joins NATO. End the war!"

German Foreign Minister supports Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes with long-range weapons on Russian territory30.09.24, 01:16 • 77390 views

Volker also agreed with the idea that once the Americans allow Ukrainians to shoot at targets deep inside Russia, the rest of NATO allies will do the same. "America is holding everyone back. Germany is hiding behind the US," he said.

In addition, in his opinion, Vladimir Putin is deterred from using nuclear weapons in a war against Ukraine only by the "potential consequences" of such use, which "will hit Russia very hard.

Stoltenberg: Putin's nuclear rhetoric should not deter NATO from helping Ukraine30.09.24, 20:59 • 37918 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

