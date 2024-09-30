German Foreign Minister supports Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes with long-range weapons on Russian territory

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock believes that Ukraine should be able to use long-range weapons for self-defense. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

I have always said that it plays an important role, especially in overcoming the mine belt in eastern Ukraine, - Burbock said.

Asked whether Germany would supply any more weapons in the future, Burbock said she had expressed her opinion on the matter, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz thinks otherwise. According to her, the coalition cannot agree on this issue.

