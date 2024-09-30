ukenru
German Foreign Minister supports Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes with long-range weapons on Russian territory

German Foreign Minister supports Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes with long-range weapons on Russian territory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 77390 views

Annalena Burbock believes that Ukraine should be able to use long-range weapons for self-defense. The minister noted that this is important for overcoming the mine belt in eastern Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock believes that Ukraine should be able to use long-range weapons for self-defense. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

I have always said that it plays an important role, especially in overcoming the mine belt in eastern Ukraine,

- Burbock said.

Asked whether Germany would supply any more weapons in the future, Burbock said she had expressed her opinion on the matter, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz thinks otherwise. According to her, the coalition cannot agree on this issue.

Biden: US is already working on lifting restrictions on long-range weapons for Ukraine11.09.24, 00:46 • 20381 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

